Mercy Joplin has the capacity today for walk-in patients seeking a COVID-19 vaccine.
The hospital has adequate vaccine supply to exceed the appointments that have been scheduled for today. While supply is available, walk-in patients will be accepted through 4 p.m. to avoid vaccine waste.
These are first-dose Pfizer vaccinations only.
The state of Missouri also recently lifted the residency requirement, meaning that individuals who live in neighboring states also can get a vaccine at Mercy Joplin on a walk-in basis. To schedule an appointment instead, go to mercy.net/vaccine.
