Mercy Hospital Joplin will offer COVID-19 vaccines by appointment and on a walk-in basis this week.
Walk-in patients, including individuals 12 and older, are welcome from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday and Friday. These are first-dose Pfizer vaccinations only.
The state of Missouri also recently lifted the residency requirement, meaning those who live in neighboring states can schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment at mercy.net/vaccine or get one on a walk-in basis.
