Due to the continued rise in local coronavirus cases, Mercy Hospital Joplin is now using a system that monitors some COVID-19 patients from the comfort of their homes.
"We have learned that not all patients who were admitted at the onset of COVID-19 need to be hospitalized," said Mercy's Dr. Carter Fenton in a release about the real-time, in-home remote care system. "By caring for select patients at home, with ongoing monitoring and management, we can reserve the hospital beds for those with more serious disease symptoms."
Patients who test positive for COVID-19 are usually broken into three categories: those who show no symptoms at all; those who sicken and must be hospitalized inside a COVID-19 unit; and those showing only mild symptoms and aren’t sick enough to warrant a hospital stay.
Under the program, members of Mercy’s virtual care team — physicians, nurses, pharmacists and social workers — treat patients on a daily basis, monitoring their status primarily through text messages. The 24-hour care includes measurement of oxygen saturation, adjusting oxygen flow as necessary, along with other evaluations and appropriate interventions, according to a Mercy release.
“It’s basically the same role that you would find in your traditional hospital or clinic setting,” Dr. Tracy Godfrey, president of Mercy Clinic Joplin, said Thursday. “They are just now doing things from a distance.”
A virtual team-based physician or nurse, Godfrey said, “will reach out to an individual to get an assessment for what’s going on and to help them decide what’s the next, best step for them — whether to continue to monitor (symptoms) at home, whether they need a virtual visit with a provider or if they need to see somebody face to face.”
Should a patient's status during monitoring change or worsen, that patient will immediately be evaluated and directed to the most appropriate level of care — in-home visit, evaluation at an outpatient clinic or direct hospital admission.
While virtual team members have been remotely monitoring chronically ill patients from their homes since 2015, the team wasn't tasked to do the same for COVID-19 patients until just recently, Godfrey said.
“The surge that we’ve had over the last several weeks ... has put a strain on the hospital systems and the availability of beds in the hospital, so we’ve had to come up with different ways to take care of people,” she said. The overall goal is to keep patients at home and out of the hospital.
As of Thursday morning, Mercy Joplin Hospital's COVID-19 unit had 36 patients, down slightly from last week, officials said.
“We’re hoping this is a sign of our local masking ordinance and people’s willingness to ... help slow the spread,” Godfrey said. “A huge thanks to all of the people in the community that are doing their part and helping out in that respect.”
Joplin's Freeman Health System also treats COVID-19 patients while they recuperate at home after leaving the hospital, and it has been regularly doing so since January via its Home Care program, Freeman officials said in a statement late Thursday. Before the pandemic, Freeman Home Care had been a systemwide service for decades.
While COVID-19 has placed numerous demands on health care systems much has been learned about the virus over the past 10 months.
Freeman "has always followed the trusted and gold standard guidelines of the (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) ... (and) has been at the forefront of planning to treat COVID patients since the beginning of the year to anticipate the needs and direction of the disease," the statement read.
The hospital has adopted a number of services to care for COVID-19 patients' needs, including "special COVID units and areas, special home care, prescribed medications, different ways to regularly communicate with patients who are at home (such as telehealth), or physicians and residents who handle telephone inquiries about symptoms, as well as the best solutions for treatment in the best way possible and as timely as possible," the statement read. "Freeman will continue to follow CDC guidelines for COVID treatment."
