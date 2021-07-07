Mercy employees will be required to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, effective Sept. 30, the health care system announced Wednesday.
The new requirement comes as the delta variant of COVID-19 continues to spread rapidly in Missouri, health officials said.
“This decision is about protecting our patients,” said Jeremy Drinkwitz, president of Mercy Hospital Joplin, in a statement. “We’re responsible for keeping our patients safe. It’s the right thing for our co-workers to protect each other. It’s what the Sisters of Mercy, who have served Joplin for almost 125 years, would expect us to do.”
Both Pfizer and Moderna have applied to the Food and Drug Administration for full approval of their COVID-19 vaccines, which is expected soon. Health officials have said COVID vaccines are safe and have proven effective, with more than 171 million Americans already vaccinated.
“We need to stop the transmission of this virus in our community. We need to protect the people we serve and the co-workers who help us do that,” said Dr. Tracy Godfrey, president of Mercy Clinic Joplin, in a statement. “Our goal is to make sure that everyone who serves across Mercy has the life-saving protection the COVID-19 vaccines offer.”
Mercy said it will work with its employees to develop a plan for compliance ahead of the scheduled deadline.
