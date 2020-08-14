Fall sports for MIAA schools, including Missouri Southern State University and Pittsburg State University, have been postponed in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The MIAA announced on Friday that fall sports will be suspended until at least Jan. 1, with the possibility of limited football, volleyball and soccer seasons in the spring as permitted by the NCAA. A similar decision over winter sports has been delayed until Oct. 1.
"The health and well-being of MIAA student-athletes, coaches, administrators, and our communities continues to be the association's top priority," said PSU President Steve Scott, who is the chairperson of the MIAA's CEO Council, in a press release. "The MIAA is taking these important actions today to help our athletic departments comply with these new NCAA membership requirements, and to assist our campuses as we continue to address this public health crisis."
The NCAA on Tuesday announced clarifications of requirements for each division to participate in fall sports.
