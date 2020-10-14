JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Fifty-six residents of Missouri veterans homes have died of COVID-19 since Sept. 1, including 25 at one facility in southeast Missouri.
A spokesman for the Missouri Veterans Commission told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch Wednesday that the deadliest outbreak was in Cape Girardeau, where 20 residents died in September and five more have died in October, through Monday.
Another veterans home, in Mount Vernon, has been the site of 13 resident deaths, 12 others died in St. James and six more died in Warrensburg.
Thirty-eight of the deaths occurred in September, said Jamie Melchert, spokesman for the Missouri Veterans Commission.
Prior to September, the only confirmed coronavirus death in a Missouri veterans home was in April in north St. Louis County.
Republican Gov. Mike Parson called for an external review of operations at the veterans homes on Oct. 2, but didn’t say how many veterans had died. Melchert said the St. Louis law firm Armstrong Teasdale will handle the review.
During a visit to the Mt. Vernon Veterans Home on Sept. 15, Parson praised the commission.
“Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, we have been working hard to keep our most vulnerable citizens safe,” Parson said in a Facebook post. “Our Missouri Veterans Commission has set the standard nationwide for veteran homes."
The first positive COVID-19 test at the Mt. Vernon Veterans Home was the next day, Sept. 16, Melchert has said.
Parson and his wife Teresa both tested positive for COVID-19 on Sept. 23 and have since recovered. A spokeswoman for the governor’s office said the office doesn’t believe Parson contracted the virus during his visit.
