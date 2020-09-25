The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services COVID-19 hotline, which has operated on a 24/7 basis since March, will be reduced in hours beginning Thursday.
At that time, calls will be accepted from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. State officials said more than 90% of calls are already being made during those hours.
More than 112,000 calls have been taken since march regarding testing, symptoms and regulations. The hotline's call volume peaked in late March, with more than 15,000 calls in one week. Approximately 3,000 calls are currently handled on a weekly basis.
The hotline can be reached at 877-435-8411, and translation services are available. A virtual service, called the COVID-19 Chatbot, is available at health.mo.gov.
