JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Attorney General Eric Schmitt instructed school districts and local public health departments to immediately stop enforcing health orders that a judge ruled unconstitutional last month, and warned Tuesday they may face legal action if they fail to do so.
In separate letters sent Tuesday to school districts and health departments across the state, Schmitt pointed to Cole County Circuit Court Judge Daniel Green’s ruling that struck down state health regulations and declared health orders issued by local authorities under them to be “null and void.”
Local governments and health departments have said they are still grappling with understanding the Nov. 22 ruling’s effect. At least one health department has said its mask mandate is still in place because it is based on local authority.
In his letters, Schmitt said Green’s order applies to mask mandates, quarantine orders or other mitigation measures that were based on the invalidated regulations.
“We have advised local public health authorities today to stop enforcing and publicizing any such orders immediately,” Schmitt wrote in his letter to schools, later adding that state law doesn’t give school officials the authority to issue such restrictions.
Failure to abide by the court’s ruling “may result in enforcement action against you to remove orders the court has determined are unconstitutional and illegal,” Schmitt warned in both letters.
Spokeswomen for the Department of Health and Senior Services and the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education did not immediately respond to requests for comment Tuesday on their interpretation of Schmitt’s letters and what authority health departments and schools retain.
The letters follow Schmitt’s decision last week not to appeal Green’s ruling, despite a formal request from DHSS Director Donald Kauerauf to do so. While Schmitt has instructed school districts and health departments to comply with Green’s order immediately, Kauerauf told health departments in a Nov. 30 letter that the judgment would not become final until Dec. 22.
Local confusion
The ruling has led to confusion for local health departments as to what authority they still retain to issue public health measures, like mask mandates, to mitigate the spread of infectious diseases and to keep kids from going to school if sick.
“The friendly-fire case between the attorney general and the plaintiff that has tangled this up with an unusual result and blocked pathways is extraordinary,” St. Louis County Executive Sam Page told reporters during a media briefing Monday. “It is unprecedented, and it has created quite a problem for people in Missouri.”
At least one health department believes it still has the authority to issue orders.
Kim Vanden Berg, a spokeswoman for the St. Louis Department of Health, said last week that the city continues to have a mask mandate in effect, pointing to a law passed this year that requires health orders be renewed every 30 days and authority granted to the Board of Aldermen under the city’s charter.
“We will continue to prioritize the health and safety of our citizens to protect them from exposure to COVID-19,” Vanden Berg said, pointing to measures like masking when indoors, vaccines and social distancing.
Many are looking for clear rules to follow.
Education Plus is an education nonprofit group that has been working with about 50 public school districts in the St. Louis metro area throughout the pandemic.
“Ever since this ruling, we have been seeking clarity from state and local officials,” said Christine McDonald, communications director for Education Plus.
Most school districts won’t act until after Dec. 22, when they understand the ruling to be final, she said. That will take most school districts to winter break, which will give them some time to put concrete plans together for January and not cause more confusion for parents and families.
“On any given day, a parent just wants to get up and know, ‘What am I doing today?’” she said. “So we’re going to proceed cautiously. Let’s let the dust settle, seek clarity, work with our boards of education (and) create a plan that works for each school district and their environment that will keep kids in school and keep them safe.”
