Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt filed a lawsuit Tuesday in federal court blaming the Chinese government for the COVID-19 pandemic.
The complaint filed in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri charges that "Chinese authorities deceived the public, suppressed crucial information, arrested whistleblowers, denied human-to-human transmission in the face of mounting evidence, destroyed critical medical research, permitted millions of people to be exposed to the virus and even hoarded personal protective equipment, thus causing a global pandemic that was unnecessary and preventable."
Schmitt said in a news release that COVID-19 has caused "sickness, death, economic disruption and human suffering" in nations around the world and in Missouri.
"The Chinese government lied to the world about the danger and contagious nature of COVID-19, silenced whistleblowers and did little to stop the spread of the disease." Schmitt said. "They must be held accountable for their actions."
Lawsuits against other countries are typically fruitless because U.S. law generally prohibits them with rare exceptions, said Ashley Deeks, an international law expert at the University of Virginia School of Law. Missouri Democratic Party Executive Director Lauren Gepford called the lawsuit a "stunt" by a Republican attorney general who is up for reelection this year.
The lawsuit claims Chinese health officials had evidence of human-to-human transmission of the virus by late December but did not report the outbreak to the World Health Organization until Dec. 31 and even then denied the potential for human-to-human transmission.
The complaint cites reports of Wuhan police taking "legal measures" against individuals who published or shared "rumors" about the contagious nature of the disease online, including a doctor who shared information about the disease on a platform called WeChat and the disciplining of an emergency-room doctor who instructed staff to wear masks.
Reports of Chinese officials hoarding quality personal protective equipment while permitting only defective equipment to be exported to other countries are also cited in the lawsuit.
Schmitt filed the lawsuit against the backdrop of a growing national debate over the COVID-19 crisis in the U.S., with President Donald Trump pinning the blame for the global spread of the virus on Chinese officials while Democrats described Trump's assertion as an attempt to shift the focus away from his own administration's failures to address the pandemic.
Krista Stark, executive director of Southwest Missouri Democrats, called the lawsuit "a waste of time."
"We feel like Attorney General Schmitt needs to be addressing the things that are actually going on in Missouri with COVID-19," Stark said.
The pandemic has caused health and economic issues for the people of the state that are not being addressed in a timely manner, she said. Obstacles that Missourians are encountering in attempts to obtain unemployment benefits are a prime example, she said. People in financial need are experiencing glitches in applying for those benefits online as well as an inability to get through to state offices on phone lines, she said.
Additional provisions for voting by mail and absentee voting in light of the threat the pandemic poses in going to polling places are other sorely needed measures that are not being addressed, Stark said.
Nick Myers, chairman of the Newton County Republican Central Committee, had not had an opportunity to read the lawsuit as yet on Tuesday but said, speaking only for himself offhand, he did not see a problem with it.
"All the news reports I hear say it (COVID-19) originated in China," Myers said. "If what the attorney general is alleging are facts, I'd say he's proper to do it."
He said reports that the Communist Party in China suppressed knowledge of the contagious nature of the virus do suggest some culpability on the part of the Chinese government.
"The important thing now is to get through this with little loss of life and get back to normalcy without COVID-19 haunting us," Myers said.
