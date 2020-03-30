Missouri officials on Monday reported 1,031 positive COVID-19 cases in the state, with 13 deaths, according to the latest data from the Department of Health and Senior Services.
That's up from 903 cases and 12 deaths reported on Sunday.
JOPLIN, MO - Robert L. Hickenbottom, 89, passed away Saturday, March 28, 2020. Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Thursday at Maplewood Cemetery, Harrison, AR. Arrangements are under the direction of Mason-Woodard Mortuary, Joplin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.