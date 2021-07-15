The Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry has launched a campaign to recognize workplaces around the state that are leading the fight against COVID-19.
The "COVID Stops Here" campaign will celebrate Missouri employers that have achieved widespread vaccination among their staff members, the chamber said in a Thursday announcement. Organizations that have achieved at least a 70% vaccination rate are eligible to receive a "COVID Stops Here" designation and will receive materials to help promote that status.
“The COVID-19 vaccine is Missouri’s pathway to recovery, and employers are truly on the front lines of the push to vaccinate our state," said Daniel P. Mehan, president and CEO of the chamber, in a statement. "We are excited to recognize workplaces across Missouri that are leading on vaccination. Any workplace that has achieved widespread vaccination should be recognized, and that’s our goal with the 'COVID Stops Here' campaign. In order to finally put this virus behind us, we need Missourians to get vaccinated as soon as possible. Let’s continue to work together to stop this virus.”
Health experts say vaccination is the best way to stop COVID-19 from spreading. Employers are vital to that effort, the state chamber said. A recent chamber survey found that more than 80% of Missouri employers are working to encourage vaccination among their staff members.
Employers can go to mochamber.com/CovidStopsHere to apply for a designation. The website also includes resources for employers that are still working to achieve widespread vaccination among their staffs.
The chamber represents more than 75,000 employers across the state.
