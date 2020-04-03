JOPLIN, MO - Jack Baert, 57, a construction worker, passed way on Thursday, April 2, 2020. Services are planned for a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Ozark Memorial Park Crematory, Joplin.
Michael James Crumbliss opened his eyes to a new home on Tuesday, where he was to be greeted by his mother, Peggy Cross Crumbliss, father, James Junior Crumbliss, brother, Patrick Wayne Crumbliss, and other loved ones inside the gates of Heaven. Born on June 9, 1947, he passed into the next …
