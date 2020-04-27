Becoming partly cloudy after some evening rain. Low 62F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..
Updated: April 27, 2020 @ 3:20 pm
Joplin, MO
Missouri on Monday reported 7,171 total cases of COVID-19 and 288 deaths, according to the latest data from the Department of Health and Senior Services.
Those numbers are up from the 6,997 cases and 274 deaths that were reported on Sunday.
JOPLIN, MO - Dennis Jones, 69, passed away Thursday, April 23, 2020. Private graveside services will be held Monday at Ozark Memorial Park Cemetery. Viewing will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday at Parker Mortuary, Joplin.
