Missouri on Monday reported 16,189 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 880 deaths, according to the latest data from the state Department of Health and Senior Services.
Those numbers are up from the 15,983 cases and 879 deaths that were reported on Sunday.
Locally, the assistant director of the Joplin Health Department announced Monday morning that Joplin is reporting 38 total cases, with several more currently under investigation.
