Scattered thunderstorms, some strong this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. Low 49F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
NEOSHO, MO - Barbara Jean Peek, 79, formerly of Webb City, MO, passed away Sunday, April 26, 2020. Viewing will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday at Hedge-Lewis-Goodwin Funeral Home, Webb City.
