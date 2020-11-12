Missouri Gov. Mike Parson today announced that he will relax guidelines for K-12 schools related to quarantining students and staff who have been exposed to COVID-19.
Under the updated guidance, individuals won't have to be identified as a close contact of a COVID-19 case if masks have been worn properly, the governor said in a statement. In other words, if both individuals — the person diagnosed with COVID-19 and the person exposed to the positive case — have masks on and are wearing them correctly, then the exposed individual doesn't need to quarantine.
The change, Parson said, is aimed at keeping students and staff in school.
“Schools that are consistently implementing COVID-19 mitigation strategies remain among the safest places for our students,” he said in a statement. “We believe this change will lead to more schools encouraging proper mask usage, helping to further protect students and educators from the spread of the virus.”
The updated guidance continues to recommend that close contacts in K-12 schools quarantine at home for 14 days if the school does not require students and staff to wear masks, or if the mask was not being worn appropriately by either the person diagnosed with COVID-19 or the person who was exposed.
After the governor's announcement, the Joplin School District said in a statement that it will "immediately" follow the new recommendation.
"Students and staff will be expected to wear a mask at all times where social distancing cannot be maintained. When both parties are masked in the school setting, quarantining will not be required," the school district said.
The change comes as the virus continues to surge, with Missouri reporting 4,603 confirmed new cases Thursday, 16 more deaths and a record 2,248 people in hospitals. The state has cited 225,371 confirmed cases and 3,339 deaths since the pandemic began. The current positivity rate of 22.4% is more than four times the benchmark recommended by the World Health Organization.
Missouri has no statewide mask mandate, and the state does not require masks in schools although some districts do.
The Associated Press contributed to this report. This is a developing story and will be updated.
