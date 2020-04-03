Gov. Mike Parson has announced a statewide stay-at-home order for all of Missouri beginning Monday through Friday, April 24.
The order states that individuals residing in Missouri shall avoid leaving their homes or places of residence unless necessary. It includes specific guidance for staying home, social distancing, businesses and employees, schools, restaurants, firearm sales and state government buildings.
Among other guidelines, the order requires the following:
• Individuals currently residing within the state of Missouri shall avoid leaving their homes or places of residence.
• All individuals in the state of Missouri shall avoid social gatherings of more than 10 people.
• All public and charter schools must remain closed for the duration of the order.
• Any entity that does not employ individuals to perform essential worker functions, as set forth in guidance provided by the federal government, shall adhere to the limitations on social gatherings and social distancing.
Furthermore, any entity that employs individuals to perform essential worker functions, and that is engaged in retail sales to the public, shall limit the number of individuals in any particular retail location as follows:
• 25% or less of the entity’s authorized fire or building code occupancy, as set by local authorities, for a retail location with square footage of less than 10,000 square feet;
• 10% or less of the entity’s authorized fire or building code occupancy, as set by local authorities, for a retail location with square footage of 10,000 square feet or more.
The order does not prohibit Missourians from accessing essential services, such as grocery stores, gas stations and banks, or engaging in outdoor recreation.
"This is not about any one individual person," Parson said in his media briefing, which was streamed through his Facebook page. "This is about our families, our friends and our neighbors. This is about the entire state of Missouri. ...To win this battle against COVID-19, it's going to take each one of us doing our part."
On Friday, the state reported 2,113 positive COVID-19 cases and 19 deaths, according to the latest data from the Department of Health and Senior Services.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
