Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen COVID-19 vaccine administration is being halted in Missouri until further notice, the state Department of Health and Senior Services announced this morning.
The announcement comes at the same time that the U.S. is recommending a “pause” in administration of the J&J vaccine to investigate reports of potentially dangerous blood clots. In a joint statement, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration said they were investigating unusual clots in six women that occurred 6 to 13 days after vaccination.
“We anticipate having more information shortly to make further decisions about overall vaccine distribution in light of this new development and will continue to update citizens who have been vaccinated with the J&J vaccine after the advisory committee meets at the federal level tomorrow," said Dr. Randall Williams, the state's health director, in a statement.
People who have received the J&J vaccine who develop severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain or shortness of breath within three weeks after vaccination should contact their health care provider, the health department said. Patients with other clinical questions should contact their health care provider or call the state's COVID-19 hotline at 877-435-8411.
Providers are asked to keep any remaining J&J vaccine in the appropriate storage unit and label it “quarantine — do not use” until further notice.
