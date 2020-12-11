Missouri expects to receive more than 220,000 doses of coronavirus vaccines by around Christmas if federal authorization for emergency use is granted, and the first vaccinations could begin by Thursday.
Gov. Mike Parson’s office said Friday that Missouri could receive an initial shipment of 51,675 doses of the Pfizer vaccine next week, likely between Monday and Wednesday, assuming authorization from the Food and Drug Administration.
The vaccine will be administered first to health care workers. The vaccines will go straight from the manufacturer to those administering it without passing through state custody, though the state is responsible for determining how many doses go to each site.
Meanwhile, Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services Director Dr. Randall Williams said in a separate briefing that if all goes according to plan, “I anticipate we will probably be vaccinating people in Missouri next Thursday.”
This is a developing story and will be updated.
