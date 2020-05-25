Joplin, MO (64801)

Today

Partly cloudy this morning with thunderstorms becoming likely this afternoon. High 78F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Showers and thundershowers this evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Low 63F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall may reach one inch. Flooding possible in poor drainage areas.