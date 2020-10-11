JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — A day after its dashboard reported an increase of 5,000 new COVID-19 cases, the state of Missouri on Sunday said the number was an error.
State officials blamed a "database extract error" that occurred on Saturday, resulting in an "incorrect inflation of the number of reported cases going back over several days," they said in a statement issued Sunday afternoon. The state's dashboard on Saturday morning had posted a 24-hour increase of 5,020 new cases.
“When this issue was initially raised Saturday morning, the dashboard team began working through the data to identify the problem and are working through the weekend to correct the underlying issue,” said Dr. Randall Williams, director of the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, in a statement.
The dashboard on Sunday afternoon still showed Saturday's numbers of 144,230 cases and 2,422 deaths. State officials said it would be updated once the error had been fixed.
