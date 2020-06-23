Several Missouri job centers — including those in Springfield, St. Louis County and St. Charles — are now open to the public, with more slated to open in the coming weeks.
Although the centers will be open for in-person services, social distancing and other health guidelines will be implemented for the safety of staff and visitors. Job seekers and displaced workers can still access services by phone at 1-888-728-5627, or online at jobs.mo.gov.
Center staff are prepared to assist with training opportunities, career services, resume writing and required unemployment job searches. Individuals currently receiving unemployment benefits may be eligible to receive free training vouchers of up to $4,000 to skill up or retrain.
