Joplin, MO (64801)

Today

Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. High 79F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 63F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.