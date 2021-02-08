The state of Missouri on Monday launched the Missouri Vaccine Navigator, a secure registry tool to assist residents in receiving a COVID-19 vaccine. The program is accessible at MOStopsCovid.com/navigator.
Powered by Qualtrics, the online program allows individuals to register for a vaccine and complete a questionnaire to determine their eligibility based on Missouri’s priority phases. The state currently is vaccinating individuals in Phase 1A, which includes patient-facing health care workers and staff and residents of nursing homes, and the first two tiers of Phase 1B, which includes first responders, individuals 65 and older, and adults with additional health concerns.
Registrants will be alerted when they become eligible for a vaccine in accordance with the phases. They then will be able to seek vaccination from their health care provider if they have vaccines available, or view mass vaccination events and other providers in their area.
The navigator also will remind registrants when it is time to schedule their second dose. Both vaccines currently authorized for use in the U.S., Pfizer and Moderna, require two doses for efficacy.
“A crucial part of this process is for people to follow up for the second dose in order for them to be fully vaccinated and protected against COVID-19,” said Dr. Randall Williams, director of the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, in a statement. “This system uses best practices to ensure patients and providers follow through with that second dose for the maximum amount of protection.”
Those with online accessibility issues can call the state's COVID-19 hotline at 877-435-8411 for registration assistance. Language translation and other services are available to callers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.