Joplin, MO (64801)

Today

Windy and becoming cloudy during the afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 78F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening followed by thunderstorms late. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 66F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.