The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services has launched a Spanish language version of the Missouri Vaccine Navigator, an online registry tool to assist residents in receiving a COVID-19 vaccine. The system allows individuals to register and schedule an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine by viewing vaccination events throughout the state.
To further assist non-English-speaking individuals, additional languages will be offered soon, state health officials said.
Those with online accessibility issues are encouraged to call the state's COVID-19 hotline at 877-435-8411 for registration assistance. Language translation and other services are available to callers.
El Navegador de Vacunas de Missouri, una herramienta que lo ayuda a programar una cita para obtener la vacuna COVID-19, ya está disponible en español ¡Próximamente estará disponible en más idiomas! Todos los habitantes de Missouri mayores de 16 años ahora son elegibles para recibir la vacuna COVID-19. Regístrese usando el Navegador de Vacunas de Missouri para encontrar eventos en todo Missouri.
