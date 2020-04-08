JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri General Assembly on Wednesday authorized the state to spend up to $5.6 billion in federal money to fund its coronavirus response through the end of the fiscal year, depending on how much it needs and how much it receives from the federal government.
Both the Senate and House quickly passed the plan on Wednesday as part of the supplemental budget for 2020. It includes funds that Congress has already approved and more that the state expects could be available later. The funds are to pay for Missouri’s coronavirus response through June 30, when the next fiscal year will start with a new budget.
The General Assembly looked different than it did before both chambers left Jefferson City weeks ago to keep people from gathering in the Capitol while they figured out how to go ahead with the supplemental budget for 2020,and the budget for 2021. The House last met on March 18, and the Senate on March 12.
Since then, Congress has approved billions of dollars in aid to help states fight the coronavirus, drastically changing the $412 million supplemental budget the Missouri General Assembly was considering a month ago.
Lawmakers wore masks, and some wore gloves, and the House only allowed a handful of representatives on the floor at a time, with House Speaker Elijah Haahr, R-Springfield, calling them down in small groups to vote on the supplemental budget.
Senate majority and minority leaders Caleb Rowden, R-Columbia, and John Rizzo, D-Kansas City, said in conference calls with reporters that they don’t expect the state to spend all that money before the end of the year, and what’s left over would carry into the next budget cycle to deal with the virus in July and beyond.
Lawmakers' next priority will be passing a budget for 2021 during which they expect a steep drop in state revenue. State Budget Director Dan Haug told senators on Tuesday that revenue could drop $1 billion if declines in sales and income tax are similar to the 2008 recession.
The state constitution requires the General Assembly to pass a budget before May 8. Rowden didn’t rule that out as a possibility, but he said he believes there would not be an issue as long as the budget is passed before June 30.
The $5.6 billion in federal money approved by the budget is spending authority, meaning the state can spend up to that amount of money if the federal government makes it available.
Some of that is $2.4 billion in federal money the state expects before April 24. Haug told lawmakers who asked for specifics on how the state would spend that money that they need more federal guidance, which is supposed to come after Easter.
One of the largest chunks of funding is $1.5 billion in mostly federal money set aside for the State Emergency Management Agency, which is coordinating much of the state’s direct response.
That includes $150 million that Haug estimated was what the state needed to buy personal protective equipment through June. The agency is hiring employees just to look for the equipment to buy for the state, he said.
It also includes $600 million in case the state needs to set up overflow or alternative treatment facilities if there was not enough hospital space. The state would be responsible for staffing those, and they would cost about $100 million each to operate for three months, Haug said.
There is also $100 million in case the state needs to use hotels as temporary housing for health care workers, or if it wants to use hotels as “step down” facilities, where people who have been hospitalized but no longer need intensive treatment could be moved to free up hospital space while they continue to recover, Haug said.
The step down facilities would be the first plan to handle an overflow of COVID-19 patients, and the state has been working with the Army Corps of Engineers and the National Guard to figure out how they could quickly set up alternative medical facilities.
Another large chunk is over $1 billion set aside for local governments to cover their costs for responding to COVID-19. The Senate Appropriations Committee added a requirement that the state to send out at least a quarter of the coronavirus relief funds it receives to local governments within 10 days, to speed up the flow of funds to local health departments in particular.
The supplemental budget also includes $1.5 billion that lawmakers hope will come in a later federal stimulus package to go toward K-12 schools. Rep. David Wood, R-Versailles, said on the House floor Wednesday that it’s not additional money, or even guaranteed. It’s necessary to free up general revenue money to keep from cutting other services, he said.
“That is essential money that we’re going to have to have in the 2021 budget if it comes through,” Wood said.
The funding also seeks to address dozens of other issues related to COVID-19. There is $20 million in Community Development Block Grants for testing and quarantine facilities. There is $20 million for child care facilities that don’t have any business as people stay home, and there’s funding for food banks, crisis counselors and suicide prevention.
