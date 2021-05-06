A Missouri man has pleaded guilty to wire fraud and money laundering charges for lying on applications to fraudulently obtain more than $500,000 in federal loans meant to help businesses struggling in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, federal prosecutors said.
Brian Ruth, 44, of Deepwater, entered the pleas Wednesday in the federal courthouse in Springfield after waiving his right to a grand jury, the U.S. attorney’s office for the Western District of Missouri said.
Prosecutors said Ruth applied online in May and June 2020 for Paycheck Protection Program loans, which were available through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act. He received loans worth nearly $523,000 for three businesses: $69,165 for Ruth Properties MGM LLC, $336,600 for Ruth Properties MGM, and $117,000 for Ruth Trucking LLC. Court documents show that the three businesses claimed addresses in Jasper and Henry counties.
In his loan applications, Ruth falsely claimed the businesses were operational and had numerous employees, prosecutors said.
Ruth did not use the money for the businesses, instead wiring it in June and July 2020 into bank accounts with Lamar Bank and Trust and JP Morgan Chase Bank. He then used the money to buy a 2016 Cadillac and a 2020 Dodge Charger, both of which he later traded to buy a 2017 Dodge Challenger from a Joplin car dealership, court records say. He also used the loan funds to pay for gambling expenses at various casinos, charging documents show.
A sentencing hearing will be scheduled after the completion of a pre-sentence investigation by the U.S. Probation Office. Ruth faces up to 40 years in prison without parole.
The case was investigated by the IRS.
