Missouri on Tuesday reported 8,916 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 377 deaths, according to the latest data from the Department of Health and Senior Services.
Those numbers are up from the 8,754 cases and 358 deaths that were reported on Monday.
The state health department said that the number of deaths reported on Tuesday reflects not only deaths that were reported within the past 24 hours, but also some that occurred May 1-3. There was no immediate explanation for the delay in reporting.
