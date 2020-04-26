Missouri on Sunday reported 6,997 COVID-19 cases and 274 deaths, according to the latest data from the Department of Health and Senior Services.
Those numbers are up from the 6,826 cases and 273 deaths that were reported on Saturday.
JOPLIN, MO - Dennis Jones, 69, passed away Thursday, April 23, 2020. Private graveside services will be held Monday at Ozark Memorial Park Cemetery. Viewing will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday at Parker Mortuary, Joplin.
