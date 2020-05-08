FAIRVIEW, MO - Carl Lee Kruse, 81, a farmer and carpenter, passed away May 7, 2020. Services 11 a.m. Monday at Clark Funeral Home, Granby. Visitation 10-11 a.m. Monday at the funeral home. Burial Dice Cemetery, Fairview.
WEBB CITY, MO - Dolores "Dee" "Gree" Frances Dart, 84, passed away on Saturday, May 2, 2020. Services 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Christ's Community Church, Joplin. Arrangements are under the direction of Hedge-Lewis-Goodwin Funeral Home, Webb City.
NEOSHO, MO - Lucy Mae (Susie) Tomlin, 87, a seamstress, passed away Tuesday, May 5, 2020. Services 1 p.m. Friday at Hillcrest Church of Christ, Neosho. Visitation 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Clark Funeral Home, Neosho.
