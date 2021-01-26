Missouri officials say the state remains above the national average for administering COVID-19 vaccinations, despite the recent report ranking the state last in the country for the percentage of residents who have received their first dose of the vaccine.
A report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ranked Missouri last in the nation for vaccine rollout on Sunday, stating about 4% of Missourians have received their first dose. Nearly 20 million Americans have now received at least one dose of the vaccine, according to CDC data on Tuesday.
Lisa Cox, communications director with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, said in an emailed statement that over 351,000 doses have been administered, and 4.4% of the eligible population have received at least their first dose of the vaccine.
“As we have seen in many nationwide rankings throughout the COVID-19 pandemic (ie. cases, testing), we expect rankings by state of vaccine administration to continue to ebb and flow as the difference in rates among many states is marginal,” the statement said. “Currently, for instance, Missouri has the tenth lowest rate for new COVID-19 cases in the country with both PCR and antigen testing combined — sixth when only accounting for the state’s confirmed PCR-tested cases.”
Gov. Mike Parson said Tuesday that state-enrolled vaccinators have administered over 60% of Missouri’s vaccine doses, and they’re working to increase the speed at which they get vaccines into arms. But their vaccination numbers differ from the CDC’s, partly because of unused doses held by federal pharmacy partners.
Out of the 332,000 doses that have been allocated to CVS and Walgreens, only 56,498 doses have been administered in 920 clinics throughout the state, based on their reporting, according to the Department of Health and Senior Services.
“A large amount of the remaining distribution sits with the federal pharmacy partnership — to date, the partnership has administered only 17% of the 332,000 doses allocated,” Parson tweeted Tuesday.
“The federal pharmacy partnership which was activated with CVS and Walgreens to serve long-term care staff and residents,” he added. “The program is not run by our state health dept, but we are now working with these providers to increase the speed at which they get vaccines into arms.”
Other reasons state numbers may differ from the CDC’s are delays and technical issues with processing or transmitting data.
Even though vaccinations aren’t being distributed as quickly as the state wishes, COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations have been declining. Missouri’s current positivity rate is 10.7% — down from a high of 24.4% in November.
“This is good news and proves that Missourians are continuing to do their part by practicing preventive measures,” Parson tweeted Tuesday. “Taking preventive measures is still the number one way we can protect ourselves, including; washing your hands, social distancing and wearing your mask.”
The state health department on Tuesday reported 1,079 new confirmed cases and 133 new deaths, though 103 of those deaths occurred previously but were unreported until the state’s weekly examination of death certificates. Missouri has now recorded 451,493 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 6,686 deaths since the pandemic began.
But evidence suggests the post-holiday spike has waned and that things are improving. The seven-day average for new cases reported Tuesday was 27.2% lower than the previous seven-day average, according to the state’s COVID-19 dashboard.
“We are working to ensure that vaccines are being administered as efficiently as possible and that every Missourian will have the opportunity to eventually receive a vaccine regardless of where they live,” Parson said in a statement on Twitter.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
