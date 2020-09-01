FILE - In this July 7, 2020, file photo, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson speaks during an event at the White House, in Washington. Missouri voters are set to decide whether to expand Medicaid health care coverage to thousands more low-income adults. A proposal to amend the state Constitution to expand eligibility for Medicaid is on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020s' ballot. Parson, who opposes Medicaid expansion and is up for election this year, in May moved the vote on the proposal up from the Nov. 3 general election to Tuesday's primary.