JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Economic Development has activated a statewide network of more than 400 local economic development groups to answer questions and offer assistance to employers impacted by COVID-19.
Employers that are considering full or partial shutdowns in connection with the virus have access to a number of state and federal programs that may be able to help.
“We are here to help our businesses, both large and small, to discuss their options during this challenging time,” said Anna Hui, Department of Labor and Industrial Relations director, in a statement. “From helping businesses retain employees and recover quickly through the Shared Work program, to assisting with UI tax extensions, our mission is to promote economic vitality for all Missouri businesses.”
An updated list of resources for businesses and resources for workers impacted by layoffs can be found at ded.mo.gov/coronavirus.
