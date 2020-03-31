Partly cloudy. High 64F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph..
Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: March 31, 2020 @ 3:05 pm
Joplin, MO
Missouri on Tuesday reported 1,327 positive COVID-19 cases and 14 deaths, according to the latest data from the Department of Health and Senior Services.
That's up from the 1,031 cases and 13 deaths that were reported on Monday.
JOPLIN, MO - Robert L. Hickenbottom, 89, passed away Saturday, March 28, 2020. Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Thursday at Maplewood Cemetery, Harrison, AR. Arrangements are under the direction of Mason-Woodard Mortuary, Joplin.
