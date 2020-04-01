Partly cloudy. High 72F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph..
Overcast. Low around 55F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Updated: April 1, 2020 @ 2:40 pm
Joplin, MO
Missouri on Wednesday reported 1,581 positive coronavirus cases and 18 deaths, according to the latest data from the Department of Health and Senior Services.
That's up from the 1,327 cases and 15 deaths that were reported Tuesday.
JOPLIN, MO - Robert L. Hickenbottom, 89, passed away Saturday, March 28, 2020. Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Thursday at Maplewood Cemetery, Harrison, AR. Arrangements are under the direction of Mason-Woodard Mortuary, Joplin.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Sign up now to get our FREE breaking news coverage delivered right to your inbox.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.