Michael James Crumbliss opened his eyes to a new home on Tuesday, where he was to be greeted by his mother, Peggy Cross Crumbliss, father, James Junior Crumbliss, brother, Patrick Wayne Crumbliss, and other loved ones inside the gates of Heaven. Born on June 9, 1947, he passed into the next …
JOPLIN, MO - Robert L. Hickenbottom, 89, passed away Saturday, March 28, 2020. Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Thursday at Maplewood Cemetery, Harrison, AR. Arrangements are under the direction of Mason-Woodard Mortuary, Joplin.
