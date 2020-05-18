Missouri on Monday reported 10,945 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 605 deaths, according to the latest data from the Department of Health and Senior Services.
Those numbers are up from the 10,789 cases and 594 deaths that were reported on Sunday.
As of Monday, no new cases had been reported in Jasper or Newton counties. The Jasper County Health Department had confirmed 19 total COVID-19 cases, with only two remaining in isolation. The Newton County Health Department had confirmed 16 total COVID-19 cases, with four remaining in isolation, and one death.
