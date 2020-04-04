Generally cloudy. High 46F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph..
Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 42F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: April 4, 2020 @ 2:34 pm
Joplin, MO
Missouri on Saturday reported 2,291 positive coronavirus cases and 24 deaths, according to the latest data from the Department of Health and Senior Services.
That's up from the 2,113 cases and 19 deaths that were reported Friday.
BROKEN ARROW, OK - Janice (Feen) McCaw, 89, a homemaker, passed away Monday, March 30, 2020. Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Monday at Grand Army of the Republic Cemetery, Miami, OK.
JOPLIN, MO - Gloria Sue Means, 73, a bookkeeper, passed away Monday, March 30, 2020. Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. Monday at Cowan Cemetery, Powell, MO.
JOPLIN, MO - Jack Baert, 57, a construction worker, passed way on Thursday, April 2, 2020. Services are planned for a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Ozark Memorial Park Crematory, Joplin.
CARTHAGE, MO - Lawrence William "Larry" Robertson Jr., 72, passed away Wednesday, April 1, 2020. Viewing will be held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Knell Mortuary, Carthage.
