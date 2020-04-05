Partly cloudy skies. Low 54F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph..
Partly cloudy skies. Low 54F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: April 5, 2020 @ 4:58 pm
Joplin, MO
Missouri on Sunday reported 2,367 positive cases of the new coronavirus and 34 deaths, according to the latest data from the Department of Health and Senior Services.
That's up from the 2,291 cases and 24 deaths that were reported Saturday.
CARTHAGE, MO - Barbara Ann Landers Shaw Miller, 86, passed away Thursday, April 2, 2020. Private family services are planned. Viewing will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday at Knell Mortuary, Carthage.
NEOSHO, MO - Norma Leivan, 85, a former Walmart employee, passed away Friday, April 3, 2020. Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday at Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Lamar, MO.
BROKEN ARROW, OK - Janice (Feen) McCaw, 89, a homemaker, passed away Monday, March 30, 2020. Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Monday at Grand Army of the Republic Cemetery, Miami, OK.
