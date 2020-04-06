Mainly cloudy. Low 62F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph..
Updated: April 6, 2020 @ 3:42 pm
Joplin, MO
Missouri on Monday reported 2,722 positive cases of the new coronavirus and 39 deaths, according to the latest data from the Department of Health and Senior Services.
That's up from the 2,367 cases and 34 deaths that were reported Sunday.
CARTHAGE, MO - Barbara Ann Landers Shaw Miller, 86, passed away Thursday, April 2, 2020. Private family services are planned. Viewing will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday at Knell Mortuary, Carthage.
NEOSHO, MO - Norma Leivan, 85, a former Walmart employee, passed away Friday, April 3, 2020. Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday at Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Lamar, MO.
BROKEN ARROW, OK - Janice (Feen) McCaw, 89, a homemaker, passed away Monday, March 30, 2020. Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Monday at Grand Army of the Republic Cemetery, Miami, OK.
