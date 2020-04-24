Missouri on Friday reported 6,625 positive confirmed cases of the new coronavirus and 262 deaths, according to the latest data from the Department of Health and Senior Services.
Those numbers are up from the 6,321 cases and 218 deaths that were reported Thursday.
The state department attributed much of Friday's increased numbers to a "technical difficulty" that had prevented results from one commercial lab from being submitted for April 16-22.
"Many of the cases identified as 'new' today were actually tested and diagnosed during those dates, so today’s increase in totals is not due to a spike in new cases being identified within the past 24 to 48 hours," the state said. "Additionally, there was a delay in the reporting of a number of deaths from a jurisdiction into the Missouri tracking system. So, in addition to the past 24 hours, the increase today covers some deaths that occurred from April 12-22."
