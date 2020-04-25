Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 44F. NW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph..
Updated: April 25, 2020 @ 4:23 pm
Joplin, MO
Missouri on Saturday reported 6,826 cases of the new coronavirus and 273 deaths, according to the latest data from the Department of Health and Senior Services.
Those numbers are up from the 6,625 cases and 262 deaths that were reported Friday.
JOPLIN, MO - John Jordan, 55, a long-time employee of Feerick's, passed away Wednesday, April 22, 2020. Viewing will be from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday in the chapel of Parker Mortuary.
SARCOXIE, MO - Caryl L. Lewis, 98, a retired court clerk, passed away Monday, April 20, 2020. Private services will be held. Friends may visit 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesday at Housh-Goodwin Funeral Home, Sarcoxie, for viewing.
