Partly cloudy skies. Low around 45F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.
Updated: April 29, 2020 @ 4:44 pm
Joplin, MO
Missouri on Wednesday reported 7,425 cases of COVID-19 and 318 deaths, according to the latest data from the Department of Health and Senior Services.
Those numbers are up from the 7,303 cases and 314 deaths that were reported on Tuesday.
NEOSHO, MO - Barbara Jean Peek, 79, formerly of Webb City, MO, passed away Sunday, April 26, 2020. Viewing will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday at Hedge-Lewis-Goodwin Funeral Home, Webb City.
