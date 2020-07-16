Missouri on Thursday reported 30,422 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 1,113 deaths, according to the latest data from the state Department of Health and Senior Services.
Those numbers are up from the 29,714 cases and 1,103 deaths that were reported on Wednesday.
Locally, the Jasper County Health Department reported 1,074 COVID-19 cases and one death, and the Newton County Health Department reported 705 cases and four deaths. The Joplin Health Department reported 301 cases and 15 deaths.
