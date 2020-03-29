Missouri officials on Sunday reported 903 positive cases of COVID-19 and 12 deaths, according to the latest data from the Department of Health and Senior Services.
The numbers were up from the 838 cases and 10 deaths reported on Saturday.
JOPLIN, MO - Robert L. Hickenbottom, 89, passed away Saturday, March 28, 2020. Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Thursday at Maplewood Cemetery, Harrison, AR. Arrangements are under the direction of Mason-Woodard Mortuary, Joplin.
