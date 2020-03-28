JOPLIN, MO - Judy Divine, 74, passed away Thursday, March 26, 2020. Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. Monday at Friends Cemetery, Purcell, MO. Arrangements are under the direction of Hedge-Lewis-Goodwin Funeral Home, Webb City, MO.
WEBB CITY, MO - Valarie Dianne Hedgecorth, 48, passed away Thursday, March 26, 2020. Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Oronogo (MO) Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Hedge-Lewis-Goodwin Funeral Home, Webb City.
