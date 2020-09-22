Missouri on Tuesday reported a total of 115,366 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 1,864 deaths since the pandemic began, according to the latest data from the state Department of Health and Senior Services.
That's up by 1,059 from the 114,307 cases and by 57 deaths from the 1,807 deaths that were reported on Sunday.
The state also continued to report on Tuesday more than 1,000 hospitalizations and a seven-day positivity rate of 11.5%.
The city of Joplin on Monday reported 203 active cases, 409 people in active quarantine, and a hospital occupancy number of 63, for Freeman Health System, Mercy Hospital Joplin and Landmark Hospital.
