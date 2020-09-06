Missouri reported more than 1,200 additional cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, with the state total since the pandemic began climbing from 92,202 on Saturday to 93,434 on Sunday, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.
The number of deaths on Sunday related to COVID-19 was reported at 1,658, but some of the most recent deaths were added because of a reporting update.
In a statement, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services on Saturday said, " In addition to death reports received in the past 24 hours, DHSS will be reporting an additional 72 deaths today, most of which occurred June-August."
The agency said its analysts discovered an inconsistency in death certificate diagnosis codes when compared to case information contained in DHSS disease surveillance systems. After evaluation, these additional COVID-19-associated deaths were identified.
On Sunday, the agency said it had concluded its evaluation of a total of 89 additional COVID-19-associated deaths that were identified Friday. In addition to two death reports received in the past 24 hours, DHSS will be reporting an additional 17 deaths today, most of which occurred June-August. As a reminder, the other 72 deaths resulting from this quality improvement analysis were added to our total yesterday."
