Missouri on Thursday reported 63,797 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 1,325 deaths, according to the latest data from the state Department of Health and Senior Services.
Those numbers are up from the 62,530 cases and 1,323 deaths that were reported on Wednesday.
Locally, the health departments in Jasper and Barry counties each reported one additional COVID-19 death late Wednesday, bringing their totals to 12 and four, respectively.
