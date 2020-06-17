Missouri on Wednesday reported 16,625 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 909 deaths, according to the latest data from the state Department of Health and Senior Services.
Those numbers are up from the 16,417 cases and 882 deaths that were reported on Tuesday.
Locally, the Joplin Health Department on Tuesday announced seven new cases for a total of 44, while the Newton County Health Department announced nearly 30 new cases, for a total of 105, and a second death.
